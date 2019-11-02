The family of Pastor and Mrs Tunde Badru of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has welcomed the arrival of a baby 24 years after marriage.





The news was broken by Pastor James Fadel of the RCCG North America Operations.

“With great joy in our hearts, Pastor Manita and I celebrate with Pastor & Pastor (Mrs) Tunde Badru on the birth of their miracle baby after 24 years of waiting.





“We and the RCCG North America Operations Family bless the God of the Ancient Hills for His faithfulness and awesome wonder,” he said in a Facebook post on Church Gist.









