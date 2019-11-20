 QUESTION OF THE DAY- what will you do? Bury your father or relocate abroad? | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » QUESTION OF THE DAY- what will you do? Bury your father or relocate abroad?

6:22 PM 0
A+ A-



A Twitter user told of a man who relocated to Canada with his family while his father's body lay in the mortuary.

According to @Dniigro_1, the man's family encouraged him to forget about the burial and travel, adding that their "father will understand."
 Would you wait to bury your father if you finally got a visa to relocate abroad or would you go ahead to travel?

The tweet received replies from Twitter users who revealed what they would do if they were in the man's shoes.


So if you were in the friend’s shoe, what will you do? Will you travel to Canada or wait to bury your daddy?
Would you wait to bury your father if you finally got a visa to relocate abroad or would you go ahead to travel?

Would you wait to bury your father if you finally got a visa to relocate abroad or would you go ahead to travel?










Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top