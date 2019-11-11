 Premier League standings for Week 12 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Liverpool opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the English Premier League (EPL) with an emphatic and hugely impressive 3-1 win over Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Manchester United beat Brighton & Hove Albion by the same scoreline at Old Trafford.

In the Midlands derby between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa, the former came out on top with a 2-1 victory at home.

