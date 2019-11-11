



See standings:

Liverpool opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the English Premier League (EPL) with an emphatic and hugely impressive 3-1 win over Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.Earlier on Sunday, Manchester United beat Brighton & Hove Albion by the same scoreline at Old Trafford.In the Midlands derby between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa, the former came out on top with a 2-1 victory at home.