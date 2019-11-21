The police in Lagos have launched manhunt for a 25-year-old man Fortune Nkeuegbu for allegedly stabbing his younger brother, Chinaza, to death over N500.The incident occurred on Sunday morning at their 2, Okanla Street, Orisunbare Shasha residence.It was gathered that an argument had ensued between them shortly after their parents dropped N500 as transport fare for them to go to church.Their father, Pastor Alfred Nkeuegbu of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Province 64, Ejigbo, had dropped the money for the duo when his car couldn’t take all members of the family to church.It was gathered that the suspect had attempted to collect the money from his 23-year-old brother when they could not get change to split the N500 but the younger one refused to release the note.An argument soon ensued between them, which led to a fight and in the process, the suspect allegedly broke a glass and stabbed his brother in the throat region.It was gathered that the suspect immediately rushed his younger brother to nearby Jumoke Hospital but he died as a result of excessive bleeding.According to sources, the parents were contacted but before they got to the house, the suspect had left the hospital for the house, picked up his debit card, withdrew money and fled.Contacted, police spokesman Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent (DSP) said the case was reported at the Shasha division by the boys’ father.He said: “At about 2:45 pm on Sunday, their father went to Shasha Police Station and reported that he had dropped N500 for the boys while he was going to church around 8:25 am because his vehicle could not contain all members of the family.“But while he was in church, he received a phone call that the children he gave money for taxi were fighting seriously at home and he immediately rushed down to see what was happening. On getting home, he was told that the older brother stabbed the younger one to death.“On the strength of the complainant’s statement, a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Shasha CSP Sarah Onyibe visited the scene of crime. Photographs of the corpse were taken before it was moved to General Hospital Mortuary for autopsy. Effort is in progress to arrest the suspect who is at large.“The Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu has directed the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Yaba to take over the case and ensure that the suspect at large is apprehended.”