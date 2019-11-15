



Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, on Thursday knelt before the people of Kogi state, asking them to forgive Yahaya Bello, the governor, for any wrong he had done.





While addressing a crowd at the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in Lokoja, el-Rufai said Bello was young when he became governor and had made many mistakes.





While on his kneels, he said Bello had since retraced his steps.





Philip Shaibu, deputy governor of Edo state, also knelt down next to plead with the people on behalf of Bello.

“Many people say Yahaya Bello is young; that he has fought many people. For every one that the governor has offended, I’m asking all of you to forgive him. He is young; he is supposed to make mistakes. When you are young, you make mistakes but you learn from them,” el-Rufai said.





“On his behalf, I’m kneeling down, to beg all of you to forgive Yahaya Bello if he has offended you. He cares about the people of Kogi State. He cares about this state. He has brought progress to this state; he has brought young people and women into government.





“He has cleared salary arrears that he inherited from previous governments. You must all come out to support him. I beg you all. Let us make history. The Late Prince Audu did everything to bring progress to this state. Let us not dishonour his memory by allowing PDP to return to Lugard House.”