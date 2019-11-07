



The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to forgive the state for any wrongdoing.





Wike prayed the Federal Government to forgive any perceived wrong that may have warranted federal neglect currently being suffered by the state.





Speaking during maiden delivery of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to downstream investor, Stockgap Terminal by the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Bonny in Port Harcourt, Wike pointed out some issues perceived to have warranted federal neglect in the state.





Wike said: “Because it’s Rivers, FG has refused funding the Bodo-Bonny Highway even when NLNG has agreed to borne 50% of the (N120Billion) project cost.





“Even if Rivers has done anything wrong, please we are begging, forgive us, but I don’t think we have done anything wrong as Rivers people. Rivers is the better place to invest.





“We continue to support every investment brought here and the gratitude we get is that key investors are embracing our confidence to invest here why some people are de-marketing the state.”





The governor also declined his earlier promise to dredge the Bonny channels for ease of vessel movements.





He said: “What is the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) doing? Rivers government should now be the one to dredge the channels and NPA is busy collecting levies and revenues from marine operators?





“Why should that be? You don’t expect me to dredge waterways for NPA to be collecting all the money.





“You (FG) are building a new Port in Lagos, but those in Rivers you rendered idle, grounded with no development attention.”

