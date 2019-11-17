For Governor Yahaya Bello, his re-election to Lugard House in Kogi state may already have become a done deal as he was photographed this morning enjoying a cup of tea along with aides in Lokoja.
In another photograph, Bello and his aides are seen flashing their four fingers, signifying four more years in the saddle as governor of the confluence state.
So far, the results announced by the Independent Electoral Commission put him ahead of his PDP rival, Engineer Wada Mada. There are 21 local councils in Kogi.
Results declared:
Ogori/Magongo Local Govt
APC 3,679
PDP 2,145
SDP 244
Adavi LG
APC 64,657
PDP 366
SDP 279
Omola LG:
Omala LG
APC 8,473
PDP 14,403
SDP 567
Ijumu LG
APC 11,627
PDP 7,587
SDP 223
Okene LG
APC 112,764
PDP 139
SDP 50
Kabba/Bunu LG
APC 15,364
PDP 8,084
SDP 364
Kogi Koton-Karfe LG
APC 14,097
PDP 9,404
SDP 657
Yagba East LG
APC 6,735
PDP 7,546
SDP 220
