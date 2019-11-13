Two operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) were captured on camera pointing guns at protesters who demanded the release of Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow Movement.





Sowore, who was arrested in Lagos on August 3, is still in detention despite meeting the bail conditions granted to him by a federal high court in Abuja.





On Tuesday, protesters converged on the headquarters of the secret police, asking that the rights of the activist should be respected.















But after threatening them with guns, the security operatives opened fire and also assaulted some of the protesters as seen in the picture and video below:



