The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria on Sunday declared its disapproval towards the proposed conference of witches scheduled to hold this week at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State.The PFN said Enugu State would be in serious danger if the proposed conference was allowed to hold.The Chairman of PFN in the state, Bishop Godwin Madu, who declared the opposition of the Christian body in statement on Sunday, stated, “We cannot fold our arms and watch our future dragged into what will not give God glory.“To this end, the Church in Enugu has declared a two-day prayer of warfare. We must not allow this at a time like this, as we have had enough of ungodly activities in the country already. The Church should pray against those sponsoring evil in the state.“Enugu State is in the hands of God and for that reason, we will not hand it over to witches. So, all Christians should, without further delay, call on the God of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob and the awesome God of David to fight for his name.”While calling on the Vice-Chancellor of the UNN, Prof Charles Igwe, to immediately call off the conference, Madu said if not he would incur the wrath of God.