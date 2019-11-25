Vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the last general election, Peter Obi, has congratulated ex-Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, as he marks his 73rd birthday on Monday.
In a Twitter post, he personally signed, Obi hailed Atiku as a ‘great leader and friend.
”You remain a beacon for selflessness and service. As you grow in age, so shall your strength. With best wishes.”
