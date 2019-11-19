The Woman Leader of Wada/Aro Campaign Council, Ochadamu Ward, Mrs Acheju Abuh, was on Monday afternoon reportedly burnt alive in her home by suspected political thugs.It was gathered that the thugs who were shooting indiscriminately arrived Mrs Abuh’s house around 2.00 p.m. and surrounded the house, blocking every exit and escape route from outside.They then poured petrol on the building before setting it ablaze, while terrified villagers watched from afar.Mrs Abuh reportedly attempted to escape through a window but couldn’t due to the metal burglary proof and gunshots that were alleged raining in her direction.A source said that “the bloodthirsty thugs waited, shooting and watching with relish while Mrs Abuh cried from inside the inferno until her voice died out.”They reportedly left only when the entire house and Mrs Abuh had been burnt to ashes.The Kogi State police command confirmed the incident through its public relations officer, DSP William Ayah.Ayah in a statement titled “Culpable homicide/mischief by fire ” said, “On 18/11/2019 around 1630hrs, one Musa Ety of Ochadamu, Ofu LGA reported at the station that around 1030hrs of same date, there was a misunderstanding between one Awolu Zekeri, aged 35 years, member, of APC and one Gowon Simeon, a member of PDP, both of Ochadamu. In the process, Gowon Simeon stabbed Awolu Zekeri with a knife on his lap, he died on his way to the hospital.“As a result, angry youths in the area mobilized to the house of one Simeon Abuh of same address who is an uncle to the suspect, set it a blazed, thereby burnt one Salome Abuh, aged 60 years.”He said that three other houses were also burnt.Ayah said that the corpse has been moved to the University Teaching Hospital Mortuary Anyigba for autopsy.He disclosed that the Police Mobile Force and Police Special Forces have been drafted to the area to prevent further breakdown of law and order in the meantime while an investigation is ongoing.