Counsels to the People’s Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar are absent at the supreme Court where the reasons for dismissing their petitions is presently being read.Recall that the apex court had dismissed their appeal on 30th October and promised to give full reasons on a different date.At the resumed sitting this morning, one of the counsels to President Muhammadu Buhari, Alex Iziyon drew the attention of the court to the absence of the PDP and their counsels, saying it is against the practice to read a judgement in the absence of the appellants.However, presiding judge, Justice John Inyang Okoro said the PDP and Atiku’s counsel were all served with court notices on Wednesday and their absence cannot stop the court from reading the reasons for the judgement.The three Judges are at the moment reading the final judgement.