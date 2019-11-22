



A cleric identified as Pastor Aimola John has reportedly slumped and died.





According to the Nation, Pastor John slumped shortly after joining Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.





Aimola was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.





Former Secretary of Owan East, Mr. Godwin Imoudu confirming his death, said late Aimola was in Benin to defect to the APC when the incident happened.

He was said to have been a former chairmanship candidate for Owan East Local Government Area.





Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state had expelled its former governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.





Ize-Iyamu was expelled following his refusal to confirm or refute his rumoured defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (PDP).





He was expelled from participating in any PDP related activities with immediate effect.