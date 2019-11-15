



The Senior Pastor, Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo, has reacted to his victory at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday.





The High Court dismissed the rape case filed by Busola Dakola against Pastor Fatoyinbo.





The court dismissed the case against Fatoyinbo on the ground that it amounts to injustice and an abuse of judicial process.





According to the ruling, the case is empty and purely sentimental.





The presiding judge, Justice Oathman A. Musa, said the case was aimed more at cruelty than obtaining justice.





The court also awarded costs of N1,000,000 against Busola Dakolo and held that the fine should have been 10 times more because the court’s time was wasted.





Reacting to the ruling, Ademola Adetuberu, Executive Senior Assistant to the Senior Pastor, in a statement on Thursday, dedicated the victory to God.





The pastor further prayed for victims who have been wrongly accused and abused.





“The victory is of the Lord. We dedicate it to those who stand by us. The victory belongs to God not to me or COZA. We will not share in His glory. The enemies are after the Church and not after me per se.





“They only used me as a scapegoat to launch the attacks. We know that faithful is He who has called us.





“I salute the courage and the support of my beautiful and godly wife, my lovely children, members of COZA family and those who stand by us.





“May God be praised in your life. I bear no grudge against those who were used by the adversary of the Church but instead, I pray for them that we should come together to fight the common enemies of the Church.





“My soul goes to men who are wrongly accused and women who are or have been abused. May God heal the wounds of everyone of us in Jesus Name,” he quoted the Pastor as saying.