



The University College Hospital, Ibadan has received the donation of a dialysis machine worth N10m from the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.





This was made known after the University College Hospital, Ibadan marked its 62nd founder’s day on Monday.





Pastor Adeboye, who was accompanied by the top management of UCH led by the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Abiodun Otegbayo said the donation was necessary for view of the vital role that kidney plays in the life of to human being.





Adeboye said unlike what operates nowadays, going overseas for treatment was not common during his childhood days.

He said, “people didn’t think of going abroad for their treatment when we were young, they believed once you come to UCH, they would be healed.”





While speaking to kidney patients and the teaching hospital, Pastor Adeboye said, “I rejoice with you that we have already had one on ground and we will have another two by the end of this year. I promised to do more because kidney is vital to human existence looking at the challenges people living with kidney problems are facing”.





Making allusion to the Holy Bible where a woman with the issue of blood ran to Jesus Christ for healing, he enjoined those with problems to Jesus. “If human beings can’t help us, then we can go to the all-sufficient God and we keep crying to him”.





The Chief Medical Director of UCH, Prof. Abiodun Otegbayo, however, enjoined well-meaning Nigerians to donate generously for the development of the hospital.





Otegbayo who took over from Prof Temitope Alonge stressed that funds remained the greatest challenge confronting the hospital.





Other challenges militating against the hospital, he noted, include payment of huge amount of money for the supply of electricity, buying diesel for generators, lack of adequate equipment, problem of water supply, training of staff and absence of good infrastructure among others.





“UCH is overwhelmed and overstretched because of the influx of patients with primary and secondary healthcare challenges which he said had been derailing UCH from its original focus which is tertiary healthcare.”





“I came in as the 8th Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital, Ibadan with the mantra of shared vision for excellence.





“The hospital has taken over the training of about 65 percent of the medical personnel in Nigeria while we have worked towards strengthening the tripartite function on which the hospital stands which are training, research and service.”





“We have channelled our energy toward getting those who would help get resources for the upliftment and upgrading our services and facilities. Services are greatly improving in the hospital, while efforts at making our patients’ relation comfortable are obvious.”





“In the areas of training, we have sponsored several professionals to their annual conferences, workshops and seminars because I believe so much in manpower development and I am unleashing my zeal to make it a reality in the hospital.”





“We have been able to raise a team of influential Nigerians to be on Board of Trustees that will help improve services and facilities in the hospital, and yet we must meet the yearnings of our teeming patients,” he said.