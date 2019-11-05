



More than 200 inmates of an “illegal rehabilitation centre” at Olore Central Mosque in the Ojo area of Ibadan, Oyo state, have regained freedom.





Addressing reporters on Monday Shina Olukolu, commissioner of police, said the centre was discovered following a tip-off by an informant.





Olukolu said young men and women who had been subjected to inhuman treatment were found at the centre.





He said five persons suspected to be connected with the centre were arrested, adding that the police would secure the facility and conduct further investigations.

The commissioner of police said those involved would be prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.





Faosat Sanni, commissioner for women affairs in the state, said the victims would be relocated to a safer place and those with health challenges would be taken to the hospital.





Narrating his ordeal, Bashir Olanrewaju, one of the victims, said he had been at the centre since July 14, 2015.





Olarenwaju said he was brought to the centre by his parent because he was an Indian hemp smoker.





According to him, some inmates died while being tortured and their bodies taken to unknown location where they were buried without informing their parents.





Another victim, Mutiu Amuda, said the owner of the centre had sexual intercourse with some of the ladies held there.





Amuda said that some of ladies got pregnant in the process but aborted the pregnancies to prevent their parents from knowing.





Another victim, Tiwalade Rofiat, said she was brought to the centre by her parents because she was troublesome .





The owner of the mosque and rehabilitation centre, Ismail Olore, said the parents of those found at the centre brought them to him to heal them of their “illnesses.’’





Olore said some of parents even instructed him to chain the wards brought to the centre, but he only used Quran recitation to cure their illnesses.





Many inmates have regained freedom across the country following raid carried out by security operatives.





