Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on Friday attend an Extraordinary ECOWAS summit in the Republic of Niger.Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, who disclosed this in a tweet, said the summit was to review the ongoing situation in Guinea Bissau.Akande said that the vice president would depart Abuja Friday morning and return later in the day.ECOWAS was concerned with the situation in Guinea Bissau over the long standing political issue which led to the the decrees issued on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 by President José Mario Vaz dismissing the Government and appointing a new Prime Minister.The UN the Security Council On Wednesday called on all actors in the Guines Bissau to preserve stability and to respect directives of the African Union and the ECOWAS and affirmed the need to hold presidential elections on Nov. 24 as planned.Condemning recent fatal violence, the Council urged all political actors of the country to show utmost restraint and to resort to dialogue as the only means of resolving their differences.