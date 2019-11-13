



Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that some names have been penciled down as alternatives to embattled Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.





This was contained in an article he released Wednesday morning titled ‘ The humiliation of the villa fiend’.





The former presidential spokesman said Nigerians should not pity Osinbajo, noting that the Law Professor knew what he was getting into before he became President Muhammadu Buhari’s deputy.





He wrote: “Over the last two months, despite all pretentions to the contrary, things have gone downhill for him and he appears to be a drowning man.

“It is only a matter of time before the final offensive and assault is unleashed against him by his traducers in the Presidency, the axe falls and he is finally thrown out.





“I have been reliably informed that three names, all from the South West, have been penned down and are all being considered as his possible replacement.





“If this proves to be true I would not be the least bit surprised because those that ride on the back of the tiger always end up in its stomach.”





Fani-Kayode added that Osinabjo was now at the receiving end after launching attacks on top members of the opposition, among others.





He lamented that Osinabjo “told lies against ex Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other opposition leaders brandishing them as corrupt and unfit for public office whilst he serves the most corrupt, sectional and oppressive government in our entire history.





“He insulted Afenifere leaders and those that called for restructuring and described them as jobless people that are just seeking for relevance; insulted his own in-law, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, by saying he was wrong when he described Nigeria as a mere geographical expression





“He betrayed his own mentor Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; used his Redeemed Church and his spiritual father to split Christendom and help put in place an evil Antichrist Government. I have no sympathy for Osinbajo and I do not think any southermer, Middle Belter or Christian that is in his right mind ought to either.”