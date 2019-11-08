All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole has called on Bayelsa State Government to account for N100 billion expended on the construction of the state airport runway project.Oshiomhole, who described the project as the most expensive in anywhere in the world, spoke yesterday when APC governorship aspirant in the state, Mr Heineken Lokpobiri, visited him in Abuja.News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit was to reconcile the party with Lokpobiri who challenged the outcome of the primary in court.The ruling party’s chairman, who described the construction of runway as an endless project, urged Bayelsa Government to stop accusing the Federal Government of not granting license to the airport to operate.“You know the fact that Bayelsa airport has been flooded. Is it President Muhammadu Buhari that flooded the airport?