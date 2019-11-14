



The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has clarified that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole did not facilitate his emergence as governor.





Obaseki, who is allegedly involved in a face-off with Oshiomhole said nobody made him governor but God.





He spoke at a meeting organised by members of the APC in the state to ratify the suspension of Oshiomole from the party yesterday.





The governor stated that he was not happy with the recent political developments in the state.





He said: “I am not an ungrateful person. No one made me governor. I became governor by God’s grace, with the support of many other people. If God had said I would not be governor, no way would I have been a governor. It is wrong for someone to say he made me governor.





“No one gave me money. The funds Oshiomhole initially raised for his governorship ambition was raised by me in Lagos. If I can raise money for him for his election, why would I not be able to raise money for my own election?





“If you came into power on some basic principles, do not expect to change those principles because you have a certain ambition. If you came to power believing no man is God, then the day you start to play God, you will get the consequences.”