One person died on Saturday, while nine others sustained injuries in a fatal accident involving two buses.Mr Andrew Kumapayi, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra Command, who confirmed the death said 10 persons were involved in the accident.Kumapayi said the accident occurred when an Onitsha bound bus fully laden with pepper wrongfully overtook a vehicle and rammed into another bus that was Awka bound in a head-on collision.He said the deceased was a male, while five males and three females sustained injuries.“We got a distress call this morning that there was a crash involving two busses about 8 a.m. at Enugu-Agidi Junction.“One life was lost and nine persons, six males and three females sustained varying degrees of injuries and have been rushed to hospital for treatment.“The vehicles involved were a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number USL 463 XB White in colour, and a Mitsubishi L300 bus marked XC 418 JJJ.“The Toyota Hiace bus overloaded with pepper wrongfully overtook a vehicle and ran into another bus head-on,’’ he said.Kumapayi warned motorists against overloading, speeding and lane violation.