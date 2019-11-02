



Ikengboju Gboluga, the lawmaker representing Okitipupa/Irele federal constituency, has appointed 60 of his party supporters as personal aides.





In a statement by Israel Fagbemigun, his media consultant, Gboluga said the appointments were in recognition of their contributions to his election.





The lawmaker, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the appointees would work with him in providing service to his constituents.





He said the appointments were to give the new aides a sense of belonging and financial appreciation.

According to him, the decision to appoint the “unprecedented high number of aides is in recognition of their contributions to his election victory”.





The lawmaker said that many others who did not make the list will be appreciated and rewarded in upcoming empowerment programmes.





Some of those appointed include Niyi Akinnola, chief of staff and Daso Feyiropo, special adviser on special duties.





Akin Emorioye, Oriola Akinrinwa, Tayo Ogungbemi, Omololu Akinbo, Dami Olowodugba, Gbenga Adeyehun, Olapade Omowole, Kunle Balogun, John Belie, Motunbi Juwa, Abiodun Temenu, Kunle Oloyebade, Adeolu Akinseye, Yetunde Awodumila and Dami Martins were appointed as special advisers.





Oladipupo Akinye, Niyi Adebusoye, Tayo Fatoyinbo, Sola Omojugba, and Temitope Kolawole were appointed as senior special advisers.





Tunji Akindayini, Oladipupo Fayefunmi, Albert Oluwambe, Olagundoye Gbenga, Adura Egbuwalo, Ebun Rotimi, Damilola Egbodofo, Chief Owate, Adewale Emoruwa, Olagundoye Moses, Felix Ojomo, Robert Oyeneyin, Abiodun Lijoka, Ezekiel Olowatobi, Akintuyi Ashogbon, Taiwo Lijoka, Omolafe Osowe, Dayo Akindehin and Bobola Job were all appointed as personal assistants.





Other PAs are Bosede Ayedamilowo, Folorunsho Owolala, Abiodun Akindemowo, Tunde Arowosomo, Shola Arobadi, Sunday Itiolu, Abiodun Akinsulere, Gbenga Faniyi, Olalekan Folorunso, Daisi Emoruwa, Mrs Akinjigan, Idowu Ogunwumiju, Segun Fadayomi, Akin Kokoluko, Orimisan Obolo.





The statement added that the appointments take effect from November 1.





In June, Nicholas Tofowomo, senator representing Ondo south constituency, had appointed 46 aides – the closest number of appointed aides to latest one.





On Wednesday, Victor Danzaria, the lawmaker representing Balanga/Billiri federal constituency in Gombe state, had also appointed 36 aides.





Danzaria had said the appointments were geared towards empowering the youth and “putting food on their table”.





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday