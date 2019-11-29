







The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has declared that the seat of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is non-negotiable.





Omo-Agege made the declaration while dismissing recent moves by some members of the party to remove Oshiomhole.





Speaking in Abuja, the Deputy Senate President commended Oshiomhole for APC’s victory in Bayelsa and Kogi States.





He said the victory was not a “tea party to remove the candidate of a sitting governor”.

Omo-Agege added: “It was a difficult contest but we all came together to make history and we won Bayelsa State.





“I want to also speak on the recent moves by some persons to remove the National Chairman, let me state that the position of the National Chairman is a very key position zoned to the South-South.





“It is our position and I have always maintained that it is we who will decide that we don’t want our chairman and not outsiders.





“Without prejudice to the decision taken at NEC setting up a National Reconciliation Committee to be headed by leaders nominated by the President, I want to make it clear that we have our national chairman and we must stand by him.





“We are pushing for reconciliation but his seat is not negotiable. It will be very, very absurd for us to go to the South West and say we don’t want the Vice President or go to the North West and say we don’t want the President or go to the North East and say we don’t want the Senate President.





“So, we must dwell on those things that unite us rather than those things that divide us.”



