



President Muhammadu Buhari says although Nigeria is rich in petroleum resources, the earnings from oil is not enough to take care of the country’s needs.





According to Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, Buhari said this on Thursday when he received Carlos Trejo Sosa, outgoing Cuban ambassador to Nigeria, at the presidential villa in Abuja.





Buhari was quoted as saying he was pleased with the relationship between Cuba and Nigeria, particularly the hand of fellowship extended in the area of health care and transfer of knowledge.





The president expressed hope that the relationship between the two countries will continue to wax stronger, adding that he has always been glad to collaborate with Cuba.

“We have deficit in infrastructure, in education, health care, and many other areas, but Cuba has always been helpful,” the president was quoted to have said.





“What we earn from oil does not meet our needs, and we can use any assistance we get. Cuba has always been friendly and helpful.”





On his part, Sosa said his five years and nine days in Nigeria were filled with “warmth, love and friendship,” adding that he would never forget the country.





“I am not just being polite, I mean every word. We appreciate Nigeria a great deal,” Sosa was quoted to have said.



