



The apex Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has reacted to the current travail of Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace.





Ohanaeze’s President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who expressed worry over the business man’s indictment in the United States, said he hoped Onyema gets Justice.





In a statement, Nwodo said: “We are quite aware of his huge investments in the aviation sector that have repositioned the sector for efficiency and at the same time provided employment for the teeming unemployed Nigerians.





“We are also aware of his unparalleled magnanimity that helped save the lives of many Nigerians at the height of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.





“We are closely watching and monitoring the event with consummate attention to see how it will pan out.





“We wish him well in his ordeal and hope that he will get justice at the end of the day.”





T he US State Department of Justice (DoJ), in a statement posted on its website on Friday, said Air Peace Chief of Administration and Finance, Ejiroghene Eghagha, has also been charged with bank fraud and committing aggravated identity theft in connection with the scheme.





But, reacting, Onyeama said all money transferred to the US went through the CBN, adding that the allegations were false and were in no way in line with his character as a person and as a businessman.