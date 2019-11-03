Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, on Saturday, admitted the presence of evil spirits in the Government House.The governor made the statement at the Province of the Niger, Anglican Prayer Rally of Anambra State (APRAS) 2019, with the theme “The Righteous shall Flourish like Palm Tree”, held at the Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka Anambra State.Obiano, who spoke through the secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwubelu, said there are evil spirits in the state house.The governor, who was reacting to the ministration of Bishop of Ogbaru, Rt. Rev. Prosper Amah, who said there were evil spirits in the society, said there were also evil spirits in the government house, that come and go.Obiano urged the church to pray for the evil spirits to leave the government house permanently, so that government can provide quality services to the people.“In the government House, the evil spirits come and go. We urged the church to pray hard to let them leave the government for good,” he said.Also speaking during the occasion, the Archbishop, Province of Niger and Bishop, Dioceses of Awka, the Most Rev. Alexander Ibezim, said that the evil spirits in the government house were human beings and urged the governor to deal decisively with them to leave the state house.“The government should fight evil spirits themselves in the state house, while the church will fight those outside the government house,” he said.He urged Christians to be prayerful to be able to subdue Satan and its agents looking for who to destroy.