



The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has set aside N26 million to replace a corps member’s amputated limbs in Kano state.

Ladan Baba, the state NYSC coordinator, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday, when he led other officials of the scheme to visit Nuruddeen Tahir, the corps member, at his family house in Gwarzo local government area of the state.





Baba said the corps member, who already had his left hand amputated when he was 12-year-old, had also lost the other one in an accident on his way to his place of primary assignment (PPA) in Taraba state, where he attended orientation course for 2019 Batch ‘B’, Stream l.





“The DG, when he heard the information was so concerned about the condition of the Corps member, therefore, he made adequate arrangements to replace the two hands with artificial ones,” he said.





The coordinator explained that the courage and endurance of the 27-year-old corps member to continue with his education after the amputation of the first hand prompted the DG to offer him the lifetime succor.





“Tahir is presently stable after spending over two months on admission at Dala Orthopaedic Hospital in Kano, and the NYSC had settled all his medical bills and had since been posted to teach in a secondary school in his hometown,” he said.





“After he managed to complete his primary education, he had the zeal and determination to continue with his education up to degree level where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Islamic Studies from Yusuf Maitama-Sule University, Kano.





“In order to give this patriotic young man hope of life, the DG made adequate arrangements to replace the two limbs with artificial ones worth N26 million in order to give him relief and succor.”





He said that the replacement process is ongoing as the doctors had made steady progress for completion of the implanting of the limbs.