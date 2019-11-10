 NYSC sacks two female corpers for refusing to wear trousers, Nigerians react | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » NYSC sacks two female corpers for refusing to wear trousers, Nigerians react

11:11 PM 0
A+ A-


Several Nigerians have voiced their opinion about the decision of the National Youth Service Corps, Ebonyi State chapter, to de-kit two female corps members who had refused to wear the official pairs of white shorts and khaki trousers.

The two youth corps members — Okafor Love Obianuju, with call-up number EB/19C/0523; and Odji Oritsetsolaye, with call-up number EB/19C/0530 — were ordered out of the camp after the disciplinary panel had found them guilty.

Nigerians have since taken to the social media to express their views on the matter.

See some of the reactions:
















Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top