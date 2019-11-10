There was commotion along Oregun Road, Ikeja, Lagos, on Saturday as an official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in the state shot a commercial tricycle rider.Our correspondent learnt that the trigger-happy official was in an operational van together with his colleagues.They were said to have accused the rider, whose identity has yet to be identified, of overtaking their vehicle. They reportedly disembarked from the vehicle, accosted the rider while one of them shot him.It was gathered that angry youths confronted the officials who fled and abandoned the van at the scene. The vehicle was later set ablaze.In a short video of the incident posted on Instagram on Saturday, a man was heard protesting against the shooting in Pidgin English.“Civil defence na im kill keke Napep (rider). We don burn their pick up,” he boasted.Another voice in the background was heard saying “because he overtook them.” The video also revealed the burning van as a crowd gathered around the victim.The spokesperson for the NSCDC in Lagos, Kehinde Badah, confirmed that the rider was shot in the leg but said he did not die.She said, “Something like that actually happened but I don’t have the details yet. I was told that the incident is being investigated. The person that was shot in the leg is not dead.”