 Npower volunteers lament unpaid stipends since the program was removed under VP Osinbajo’s watch | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » Npower volunteers lament unpaid stipends since the program was removed under VP Osinbajo’s watch

10:44 PM 0 ,
A+ A-



Thousands of NPOWER volunteers are currently lamenting unpaid stipends for the past 2 months, NigerianEye.com recalls that the NPOWER program, which is part of the National Social Intervention Programme (NSIP) hitherto under Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo’s watch was moved to a new ministry, The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development on the 1st of October, 2019

The innovative social programme in which government budgets N500 billion yearly had been under the office of the Vice President since it was launched in 2016 with over 500,000 beneficiaries, mostly Nigerian graduates.

However the movement of the NPOWER program from the office of the Vice President to a newly created ministry has resulted into non-payment of October and November stipends which has generated lots of angry reactions from the participants. They have lamented that they no longer enjoy the benefits of the scheme since it was moved away from the office of the Vice President, and threatened to go on strike.

Below are reactions on social media.




























Speaking with NigerianEye.com, a beneficiary who didn't want his name in print, said the payment was very smooth and commendable when it was under the office of the Vice President, but things have gone sour now. He also lamented that many of them could not voice out because of fear of being disengaged after they did not receive October stipends, but they can't take it anymore.

He said
"It is extremely inhuman and act of wickedness for the said Ministry now in charge of Npwer to treat 500,000 Nigerian Npower graduates like a kid. The question I ask myself is that “Removing Npower from the office of the Vice President , Is it a wrong move?” believe it or not, when the office of the Vice President was in charge of Npower , even before getting up to this, they would have released official statement telling volunteers the reason for the delay payment and afterwards , apologize. That is the office that respect the graduates and as such treat us as one.

For me, even the support group are kept in the dark and that is the reason up till now, no one has been able to give us concrete reason for the delay of the stipends. With due respect to the Honourable Minister whom I believe is a mother to all especially being a woman, I don’t expect this kind of ill treatment from her to the volunteers. I expect before now, she would have officially informed beneficiaries the real reason for the delay through her social media page, but instead, she kept mute and decided not to reply to any question posed to her by Npower volunteers through her social media page. This is wrong and unacceptable because they aren’t doing us a favour, it is our right and we deserve to be paid work done"

He continued,.

"We therefore call on the Hon. Minister to come out and tell us what is actually happening. If the program will continue or they are planning to scrap it, we deserve to know the reality on ground.

When exactly are they going to pay us??

Any other update aside from the one from the Hon minister is not acceptable and will never be taken as reliable information.

Volunteers can no longer cope having to transport themselves to their place of primary assignment.

We charged all volunteers starting from Monday, 2nd December to stay at home, no pay, no work"

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management &Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq could not be reached for comments as at the time of this report.



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top