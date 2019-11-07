



Lateef Jakande, former governor of Lagos state, says nothing will separate him from the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC).





He said this when Prince Osibote, OPC national president, led some members of the organisation to his residence in the Ilupeju area of Lagos, on Wednesday.





Appreciating the delegation, Jakande requested to be updated on OPC activities.





“I am very surprised that you all created time to do what you did. I am very happy. Keep me updated on your activities. I am part of you and nothing will separate us,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Osibote said Nigeria needs a leader like Jakande. He commended the ex-governor for his commitment to the education of Lagosians.





“We are here to celebrate you. We are here to reinforce the veritable message that Nigeria needs a quintessential leader epitomised by our own LKJ,” he said.





“Your Excellency, as a visionary leader, you created channels for millions of us to be discovered as tomorrow’s leaders; nurtured us and shaped our future. Millions of us owe you immense gratitude and appreciation for showing and providing the light and illumination through an all-round-education.”





Osibote said Jakande’s tenure, between October 1979 and December 1983, remains the most cherished considering the impact made.





He urged Nigerian leaders to “draw from your ocean of wisdom, knowledge, candour, piety, and other virtues you donate that exalt a nation.”





“The free education policy of your administration as the governor of Lagos State afforded the children of the poor, the less privileged and the privileged in the society the ample opportunity and chance to realize their dreams, impact on the society and spread prosperity,” he said.





“Your tenure as the governor of the state remains the most cherished, talked about, memorable and ingrained in the subconscious of millions of Nigerians and non-Nigerians.”





The OPC national president also called on Nigerian leaders to desist from mere talks and engage in more actions.





“The leadership of this country needs to do a lot and to get the right thing done takes a lot, not the media talks our politicians do. They need to get back to the basis because people are suffering,” he said.





“How do you feel when the governor is driving Toyota Land Cruiser, with four of them as escorts? Do you know how much that cost? How much do we need to spend to send a child to school? And after the education, where is the job? If we can purge ourselves, especially our leaders, we can get something. The money we need to run this country is less than a quarter of what people are stealing in this country, because once you put the structure on, it is just the maintenance.”





