



The Co-convener of ‘Our Mumu Don Don Movement, popularly known as CharlyBoy, has claimed that the Northern extraction will not vacate power after President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term in 2023.





Oputa, who was reacting to the alleged cold war between the northern cabals in the nation’s Presidency and Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, spoke during a radio political programme, “Open Parliament” anchored in Umuahia, the Abia state capital at the weekend.





The social critic opined that the Igbo and the Yoruba should forget the nation’s seat of power in 2023, claiming that the Northern/Fulani caliphates were desperate to hold on to power beyond 2023.





Oputa also posited that he has lost confidence in the apex Igbo socio-cultural body, adding that Ohanaeze had failed to speak truth regarding the current state of South East geopolitical zone in the contemporary Nigeria society.





He said, “You know, Nigerians, we like to talk to much. I believe in action. I don’t believe in Ohanaeze Ndigbo. I don’t know what they are doing as contributions to see the development of South East and Nigeria as a nation.





“Ndigbo can never get change. I know, the Yoruba person is getting it, except they are blind. I said, the country is sick. The people who are perpetuating themselves in government, they want to remain there, they want to die there. They don’t even care for Nigeria.





“So, I told you before this interview that I am very very frustrated with this country, because, this is not how to run the country, this is a banana republic. I don’t share the view of Ohanaeze, because, nobody is going anywhere in 2023. They still want to perpetuate themselves in power.





“It baffles me a lot. The abnormalities have become the norms. Things are upside down. That is why I call it banana republic. We have not gotten our ass out from the one we are in, people are talking 2023 election. Where are we (Ndigbo) going? Can’t we all see the writing on the wall?





“Why I said the South-West, as well as South East zone will not get the Presidency in 2023, you can see, they are dealing with the Vice-President now. They rendered him inconsequential. So, who is next?’



