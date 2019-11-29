



Bolaji Owasanoye, chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), says some Nollywood movies do not help Nigeria’s development because of the values they portray.





Owasanoye spoke during a national conversation on citizen ownership of constituency project themed “my constituency, my project” in Abuja on Thursday.





Referring to movies that focus on what he described as “boy loves girl” themes, the anti-corruption expert lamented that the wrong values about Nigeria’s cultural heritage are exported to other countries through these films.





According to him, such resources could have been put to better use by making films that portray ongoing development or influence the legislature into making better policies.

“Nollyood movies about boy loves girl not helping in the development of Nigeria. In Africa, East Africa, Southern Africa, I don’t need to tell you, Nollywood is it (popular). People know the actors and actresses more than I in Nigeria because I don’t watch. Now, we portray the wrong values about fetish customs. We could have exported something else,” he said during a digression.





“We could have exported information about development, citizens working together to challenge something that is wrong. We could have molded the minds of the legislature. That’s what I want you guys to look at. That’s what ultimately would lead to development.”





The ICPC chairman also disclosed that several constituency projects are rotting away in the country because of bad politics.





The event was organised in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA).





Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos state governor, had similarly urged practitioners in Nollywood to make movies that will add value to the society and help keep societal vices at bay.



