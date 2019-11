Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has claimed that nobody was safe under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.





Fani-Kayode was reacting to the continued detention of Omoyele Sowore by the Department of State Services, DSS.





In a tweet, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain lamented that the “monstrous system” voted into power was controlling everything.





He tweeted: “Sad but not surprised that @YeleSowore has not been released by @MBuhari. What some of you helped rig into power in 2015/2019 was a monstrous system. They control EVERYTHING now. They persecuted others &you urged them on. Today not even their friends are safe from their tyranny.”





Sowore is currently held in custody of the secret police against court order.





Last Wednesday, a Federal High Court in Abuja, ordered the release of Sowore alongside Olawale Adebayo.