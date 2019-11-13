



Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has claimed that nobody was safe under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.





Fani-Kayode was reacting to the continued detention of Omoyele Sowore by the Department of State Services, DSS.





In a tweet, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain lamented that the “monstrous system” voted into power was controlling everything.





He tweeted: “Sad but not surprised that @YeleSowore has not been released by @MBuhari. What some of you helped rig into power in 2015/2019 was a monstrous system. They control EVERYTHING now. They persecuted others &you urged them on. Today not even their friends are safe from their tyranny.”





Sowore is currently held in custody of the secret police against court order.





Last Wednesday, a Federal High Court in Abuja, ordered the release of Sowore alongside Olawale Adebayo.





The DSS was yet to comply with the order and claimed that no surety had come to take Sowore on bail.