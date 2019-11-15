Looking forward to receiving and being entertained by my brother @burnaboy here at his home called South Africa. There's no mascot that can stop him from performing, he's one of our own and we will protect him. We must resolutely oppose regionalism led by political illiterates. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 14, 2019

Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a South African political party, has said Nigerian singer, Burna Boy cannot be stopped from performing in South Africa.Burna Boy has been in the centre of a lingering controversy after he had vowed never to visit South Africa in the wake of the xenophobia attacks in the country in September.Few weeks after Burna Boy’s statement, the singer will be headlining ‘Africa Unite’, a concert, which is expected to take place at Cape Town at The Lawns on November 23, and Tshwane’s Sun Arena on November 24.The show is aimed to mend the cracks in the relationship between both countries.“Whoever may have deemed that the country needs a PR exercise of this nature would have done so largely as a result of the callous, misleading and unwarranted incitement by this very artist. Not only did he (Burna Boy) spread falsehoods through his extensive platform, he literally incited violence and hate,” read a letter from Tshwane Entertainment Collective (TEC), a South African group.Seeing how far the incident has become intense, Malema, who is a member of the country’s parliament, jumped in to defend Burna Boy.“Looking forward to receiving and being entertained by my brother @burnaboy here at his home called South Africa. There’s no mascot that can stop him from performing, he’s one of our own and we will protect him. We must resolutely oppose regionalism led by political illiterates,” he wrote.