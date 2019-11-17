The National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared no life was lost during Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa State.INEC REC, Monday Udoh, said all Bayelsans came out en mass to vote for their governor of their choice.He said he was delighted that the election held with any loss of life and commended Bayelsans for making history.“I have not heard any loss of life. We have made history. Elections are treated as elections and not as war”, he said.Meanwhile, collation of results is about the commence in Yenogoa.The Returning Officer and Vice-Chancellor, University of Benin, Prof. Faraday Osasere, security commanders and INEC officials are seated to begin the announcement..