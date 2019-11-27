



Isa Mohammed, chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), says no contractor can swindle Nigeria without the help of civil servants.Mohammed spoke on Tuesday at the national workshop on the reform of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act which was organised by the Nigerian Law and Reform Commission (NLRC).The CCB chairman said the highest level of corruption perpetrated in the country is mostly within the public service.He said the bureau has set up a plan to monitor the activities of some set of public officers to curb the rate of corruption.“No contractor in Nigeria in terms of works, services and supply of goods can perpetuate anything by his own right because if you are supplying to the government, you have to collaborate with the public officer to perpetuate the needed corruption,” Mohammed said.“Right now, we are trying to pick a category of public officers and monitor their conduct, particularly the political office holders, either elected or appointed.“Then the top government functionaries, the career civil servants, from the permanent secretaries and directors. If we are able to do that effectively, definitely we will have some reduction.”