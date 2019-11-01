Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has issued a threat to Miyetti Allah over the recent attack on its members in Ebonyi.Recall that Kanu in a post on Sunday night said some security operatives invaded the venue of IPOB gathering and opened fire on them.The IPOB leader added that some members were seriously injured and in critical condition following the incident.But, speaking on Thursday night, Kanu threatened to avenge the lives of his members allegedly tortured and killed in Ebonyi state.He warned Governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi and Miyetti Allah to be on the alert, adding that ‘they will account for every injury, torture, and death of every Biafran.‘Kanu issued the threat on his Twitter pageThe IPOB leader wrote: “The brutalization of our people in Ebonyi state will surely be AVENGED.“This is a formal notice to all, including Miyetti Allah and Dave Umahi that sooner than later, they will account for every injury, torture, and death of every Biafran.“How, when and where is left for us to determine.”