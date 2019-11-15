



Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega said that improving the integrity of elections is key to the democratic development of any nation.





Jega said this in Ibadan on Thursday while delivering a lecture to mark the 71st Foundation Day and Convocation of the University of Ibadan.





The former INEC boss spoke on the topic: “Towards Credible Electoral Process and Sustainable Political Systems in Nigeria: What Role for Universities?”. He said Nigeria could achieve greater integrity in its electoral process through the collaboration of stakeholders.





“It is generally recognised that fortifying democracy is vital to sustainable development, but what is not as widely acknowledged is that improving the integrity of elections is key to democratic development. A sustainable electoral process with requite integrity is the panacea for democratic development in Nigeria and all African countries struggling with the challenges of democratisation.





“The Nigerian electoral process has historically been flawed and repleted with profound challenges in all three key phases of electoral administration pre-election, election, and post-election phases. All stakeholders, therefore, must play a positive role in bridging these gaps,” he said.





“Kogi and Bayelsa elections are examples that we need a policy that will not only dowse political tension but will proffer solutions to the political imbroglio we are experiencing in the country presently,” he said.





The former INEC boss commended the role of academia in raising the bar of electoral administration in Nigeria since 2011.





He, however, called for more collaboration by way of research, advocacy, training and mentoring of all actors involved, particularly in inventing in-house election-related equipment and technologies.





