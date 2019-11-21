Nigerians have taken to Twitter to react to the news of Instagram bigboy, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha suing EFCC.
Mompha, who was arrested in October on allegations of Cybercrimes and Money laundering, today filed a lawsuit against the EFCC, challenging his continued detention. He has asked the court to mandate the EFCC to pay him N5 milion for unlawful detention. (Read HERE)
Mompha is currently the number 1 trending topic as Nigerians are reacting to his lawsuit against the antigraft agency. See more reactions below
