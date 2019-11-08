 Nigerians dare Fashola to #TakeTheRoadChallenge | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Following Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola comment that Nigerian roads are not as bad as often portrayed, Nigerians have dared the Minister to #TakeTheRoadChallenge as #FasholaTakeTheRoadChallenge currently trends on Twitter.

It was gathered that the Works and Housing Minister on Wednesday insisted that Nigerian roads were not as bad as often portrayed, and one Twitter user thereafter offered him an all expense paid trip and prove that “our roads are not that bad as portrayed”.

“I volunteer to take @tundefashola on a road trip throughout Nigeria with cameramen & all the media coverage needed. Bill on me Honorable Minister Sir.

“Let’s show Nigerians what an honorable man you are by saying Nigerian roads aren’t as bad as people make them out to be. Deal?” one Twitter user, @henryshield challenged Fashola.







