When Dagrin died(God rest his soul), Olamide took up the challenge and single handedly held the indigenous Yoruba rap from going into extinct for many years, helped a lot of artist come to limelight, and you want to compare him with Rema?



This is total disrespect to the Legend!! — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@cliqik) November 4, 2019

You are Comparing Olamide with Rema now??

- Zlatan, Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Chinko Ekun, DJ Enimoney, Fireboy, Pheelz, Young John all grew under him

- 9 albums.

- A mad label.

- Every single is a hit

- His raps are undiluted



Is Something wrong with your sense? — Chemical Sister🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) November 4, 2019

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Fast rising artiste Rema has made a name for himself in 2019. From winning the highly coveted Next Rated award at the 2019 Headies to releasing hit songs, Rema is fast becoming a sought after singer in the industry.As a result of his success, Nigerians on Twitter have compared him to YBNL rapper, Olamide, adding that Rema is a better artiste.While some described the comment as an insult on Olamide, a few insist that Rema is the better artiste, and others believe there is no basis for comparison between the two artistes who are miles apart musically.Check out the comments below: