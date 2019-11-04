 Nigerians battle over Olamide, Rema | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Fast rising artiste Rema has made a name for himself in 2019. From winning the highly coveted Next Rated award at the 2019 Headies to releasing hit songs, Rema is fast becoming a sought after singer in the industry.

As a result of his success, Nigerians on Twitter have compared him to YBNL rapper, Olamide, adding that  Rema is a better artiste.

While some described the comment as an insult on Olamide, a few insist that Rema is the better artiste, and others believe there is no basis for comparison between the two artistes who are miles apart musically.

  1. AnonymousNovember 4, 2019 at 5:41 PM

    How can we even compare Rema and Olamide?

