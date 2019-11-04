Fast rising artiste Rema has made a name for himself in 2019. From winning the highly coveted Next Rated award at the 2019 Headies to releasing hit songs, Rema is fast becoming a sought after singer in the industry.
As a result of his success, Nigerians on Twitter have compared him to YBNL rapper, Olamide, adding that Rema is a better artiste.
While some described the comment as an insult on Olamide, a few insist that Rema is the better artiste, and others believe there is no basis for comparison between the two artistes who are miles apart musically.
Check out the comments below:
Rema is Bigger than OLAMIDE 🙆🙆🙆🙆🙆— Asari Gold🔱❤ (@AsariGold) November 4, 2019
Nothing wey Musa no go see for gate😩😩
How can you be comparing Tiger and Rat😧😧😧😧#olamide #olamide #burna #burna #olamide @olamide_YBNL pic.twitter.com/SL5idm345t
When Dagrin died(God rest his soul), Olamide took up the challenge and single handedly held the indigenous Yoruba rap from going into extinct for many years, helped a lot of artist come to limelight, and you want to compare him with Rema?— Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@cliqik) November 4, 2019
This is total disrespect to the Legend!!
You are Comparing Olamide with Rema now??— Chemical Sister🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) November 4, 2019
- Zlatan, Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Chinko Ekun, DJ Enimoney, Fireboy, Pheelz, Young John all grew under him
- 9 albums.
- A mad label.
- Every single is a hit
- His raps are undiluted
Is Something wrong with your sense?
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
How can we even compare Rema and Olamide?ReplyDelete