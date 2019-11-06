



Twenty-four Nigerians suspected to be members of a s3x trafficking ring will face trial in France on Wednesday.





The suspects, including one Stanley Omoregie, pastor, are accused of forcing Nigerian women into prostitution in Europe.





Similar gangs have also been dismantled in Italy and Britain.





The gang in Italy was busted after an investigation by the police in Lyon, following a tip-off accusing Omoregie of exploiting several sex workers who lived in apartments he owned.

The police estimate half the city’s sex workers are Nigerians.





In the transcript of a conversation submitted to the court, Omoregie is reportedly heard saying he wanted “those with beautiful bodies, who can be controlled, not those that cause problems”.





The cleric, has, however, denied the charges.





The prosecution has presented him as the kingpin of a family-based syndicate made up of 10 women and 14 men, including one of Europe’s most wanted women, Jessica Edosomwan, accused of recruiting destitute women in Nigeria for the sex trade in Lyon, Nimes and Montpellier.





In June 2018, a British court sentenced Josephine Iyamu, a nurse of Nigerian descent, to 14 years in prison after she was found guilty of trafficking five women to Germany for prostitution.





A report by CNN also revealed how some women trafficked from Nigeria are forced into prostitution in a park in Paris, capital city of France.

