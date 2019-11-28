



A Nigerian lady has narrated how she was raped by her father when she was 8 years old, an experience she said took her so much courage to write about.





According to @the.churchgurl, her late father sent out everyone from their house by midnight to have his way with her and also repeated the act.





She further disclosed that while nursing the pain from the incident, she also got raped by another guy in school.





She wrote "Finally gathered the courage to write my true life story out here.I was 8 that cold night my dad had come home drunk as usual,I was sleeping on the couch in the parlor,I had pee on my body as usual,always peeing almost every night,my dad had chased everyone out of the house as at 12am in the morning I was still sleeping so I had no idea what was going on.I felt something in my vagina it was quite painful at same time watery,I woke up (half awake but feeling sleepy) opened my eyes and found my dad almost naked standing close to me with my pant on his hands,my v%gina was wet with some slippery fluid (what I didn’t know was sp3rm or normal discharge)





"I was 8 so I don’t have such discharge,I was naked,I remember sleeping with clothes on,what came to my mind was why was my dad with my pant and why was my vagina wet with slippery substances that looks white,my dad stared at me and gave me back my pant,asked me to wash up and put it back on.I felt some sharp pain in my vagina but wasn’t too severe so I didn’t bother,I was only 8 so what do I know about s%xual abuse,no one was in the house because it was my dad’s routine to chase everyone out when he comes home drunk.





"The next morning I couldn’t talk to my mom about it,few months later,my dad got drunk again but not to stupor,he asked me to go sleep in his room that night that I shouldn’t tell anyone,what was his intention ??? He had chased my mom and siblings out again,was he trying to do to me what I felt that night,I refused,he promised to get me toys if i slept in his room.The memories of this still hurts me till date until I was finally raped by a guy in school,why are men like this ?





"If my own dad can molest me,why can’t any other person do the same to me. Im just going to tell all mothers to please be at alert and watch their female kids around relatives and even their own husbands.The female child are not safe anymore.God pls clean my mind from such memories,I have been having night mares for 12 years now,it never goes a day without me thinking about how I was molested by my own blood father that I love with all my heart,may his Soul rest in perfect peace"



