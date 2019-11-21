The Nigerian Army on Thursday decorated 31 promoted Major Generals serving in different formations across the country with their new ranks.The new generals are among the recently promoted senior officers to different ranks by the army authorities.About 34 brigadier generals and 47 colonels and a number of other senior ranks were recently promoted to the next rank of major general and brigadier general respectively.While congratulating the newly decorated generals, The Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi urged the officers to justify their promotion through dedication and hard work.Magashi said that the elevation of the generals was well deserved, urging them to be ready to undertake any assignment no matter how daunting it might be.According to him, the elevation has placed you among your contemporaries saddled with the responsibility of piloting the affairs of the Nigerian Army.“You were found worthy and the time has come for you to redouble your effort to justify the confidence reposed in you.“As you all know, promotion is a privilege and it is a reward for dedication, hard work, commitment and loyalty to the constituted authorities.“It means this elevation is in recognition of your hard work, sacrifices you must have made individually and collectively to the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.“All of you are worthy of your promotion and I am sure you will be able to perform any daunting task that may come within your new rank.“Therefore, the elevation is a call to make more sacrifices while redoubling your effort in discharging your constitutional responsibility as enshrined in Nigerian constitution particularly as the nation is being confronted with numerous security challenges,” he said.The minister called on the officers to work together to develop an enduring solution that would completely defeat and bring the challenges to an end.According to Magashi, “you should also bear in mind that the business of soldiering is not a business of an individual but a collective responsibility.“I, therefore, enjoin you to give your maximum support to the Chief of army staff and to also encourage the upcoming senior officers to imbibe your positive attitude and commitment to work.“To the upcoming officers, I encourage you to aspire and endeavour to give your best to get to the peak of your career,” he said.Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai urged them to remain focused, responsive and loyal to the constitution in the discharge of their responsibilities.Buratai commended the new major generals for their commitment and sacrifice to the country, saying that their promotion was well deserved.“You are in the right place at the right time but the task ahead is still enormous and you must continue to earn the confidence of the Nigerian Army and the country.“I want you to ensure that whenever you have been deployed today, you carry on with that zeal and commitment so that the objective and our mission as an institution will be accomplished,” he said.Speaking on behalf of the newly promoted officers, Maj.-Gen. Suleman Idris thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the military authority for counting them worthy for the promotion.Idris pledged the commitment of the officers to discharging their constitutional responsibilities effectively.