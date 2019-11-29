Fighter jets of the Nigerian Air Force have bombed more than 30 Boko Haram terrorists at a hideout in Ngoske on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.The operation was carried out by the Air Task Force of the Operation Lafiya Dole on Wednesday after intelligence reports indicated that the hideout was one of the areas where the terrorists launched attacks on army locations.The air force said on Thursday that fighter aircraft were thereafter called in to strike the terrorists’ location.The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the terrorists, who attempted to flee the location, were also mopped up in follow-up attacks by the jets.He said, “The operation was conducted pursuant to credible intelligence reports indicating that the settlement was one of the locations being used by the fighters as a staging area from where they attacked own troops’ positions in the southern part of the state. Accordingly, the ATF detailed its aircraft to attack the location.“Overhead the target area, over 30 terrorists were spotted near a large building surrounded by other smaller structures. The location was subsequently engaged by the attack aircraft, destroying some of the structures and neutralising the terrorists. NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North-East.”