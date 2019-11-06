Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Self-acclaimed Nigerian actress, Deborah Oguntoyinbo is being investigated after she was arrested for stealing the identities of over 20 women to commit large-scale fraud in Canada.According to a report by, Oguntoyinbo, 26 has been branded by the York Regional Police as one of the most prolific identity thieves ever encountered in recent times after stealing the identities of over 20 women in the Toronto area in the last two years.Oguntoyinbo is also facing more than 50 fraud-related charges in Toronto as well as nearby York, Peel and Halton regions, according to court records.Reports have revealed details about Oguntoyinbo after she was recently arrested following an attempt to flee a luxury apartment complex in Toronto where she had tried to rent a condo with the proceeds of fraud, using the name Natalia Bozic and a forged certified cheque.Police in Halton, further west, have also accused her of stealing the identities of 11 people.Toronto police said they have two outstanding arrest warrants for Oguntoyinbo in connection with the thefts of two identities and other frauds. The police said the young Nigerian lady used stolen cheques to buy a Mercedes Benz and a BMW.They also seized numerous forged drivers’ licences, social insurance numbers and passports in the names of other people from her.