



Head coach of Super Eagles Gernot Rohr has released his starting XI to face Benin Republic in today’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Uyo.





Recall that Rohr had already identified six players that could star when his side tackle Benin Republic in Wednesday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.





Rohr’s men head to the game following a 1-1 draw with Brazil in an international friendly encounter last month.





Below is Nigeria’s starting XI against Benin:

Akpeyi; Aina, Ajayi, Troost-Ekong, Collins; Ndidi, Aribo, Iwobi; Chukwueze, Osimhen, Kalu





The kick-off time for the match is 5pm.



