



Nigerian Music legend, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2face has criticised the present administration over the state of the country.





The ‘African Queen’ crooner described the Nigerian system as a joke.





According to him, Nigeria has been hijacked by criminals.





Tuface, however, hopes the younger generation will cause a positive change in the country.

On his Twitter page, he wrote: “Naija system is a total joke, criminals have hijacked Nigeria.





“Men and women that have dedicated their time to make sure that Nigeria will carry last. No shame, no dignity, no honour.





“I pray the young men that have entered the system will do their best to influence positive change.”