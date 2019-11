Nigerian Music legend, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2face has criticised the present administration over the state of the country.





The ‘African Queen’ crooner described the Nigerian system as a joke.





According to him, Nigeria has been hijacked by criminals.





Tuface, however, hopes the younger generation will cause a positive change in the country.

On his Twitter page, he wrote: “Naija system is a total joke, criminals have hijacked Nigeria.





“Men and women that have dedicated their time to make sure that Nigeria will carry last. No shame, no dignity, no honour.