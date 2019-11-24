President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria has no reason to remain underdeveloped. He, therefore, identified technology as a catalyst for the country’s development.The President, who was represented on Saturday by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the graduation ceremony of Senior Executive Course 41 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos, said the opportunities in technology were endless.“We can simply leapfrog and there is so much room for that and we don’t have to evolve through the decades again. We are already positioned to take advantage of technology to move the development further,” Buhari said.The President also said agriculture was another sector that was being transformed by technology.“There were about 530 varieties of 37 crops developed in 2014. Cassava yields have increased by 60% in the past decades. It is clear that agriculture cannot remain at the subsistence level again as it is in many parts of the country,” he added.He advised the NIPSS to graduate from a “think tank” to a “do tank”, saying it was time ideas were not only formulated but also implemented.“So, I want to urge the NIPSS that our consequent studies must be based on the need to attain some level of understanding on how to implement, on how to get things done. And once you are able to get this done, I am sure substantial difference would be made,” Buhari said.In his welcome address, the NIPSS Director-General, Prof Habu Galadima, commended the President as well as the Vice-President for giving the institute the desired attention.